The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Pageau are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pageau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Pageau averaged 17:22 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -2.

He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season over 70 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Pageau had an assist in 23 games last season out of 70 games played, including multiple assists four times.

He has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pageau Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.