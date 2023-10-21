The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner included, will face the New York Islanders on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skinner in that upcoming Sabres-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jeff Skinner vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner has averaged 18:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Skinner has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Skinner has registered a point in one of four games playedthis year.

Skinner has yet to put up an assist this year through four games.

Skinner has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skinner Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 4 1 Points 2 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.