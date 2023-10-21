Jeongeun Lee6 will be at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at the par-72, 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to wager on Lee6 at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Lee6 Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jeongeun Lee6 Insights

Lee6 has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over her last 17 rounds, Lee6 has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five appearances, Lee6's average finish has been 28th.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Lee6 has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 34 -3 275 0 15 1 1 $596,512

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Lee6 finished 70th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Seowon Valley Country Club measures 6,680 yards for this tournament, 335 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Lee6 has played in the past year has been 108 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Lee6's Last Time Out

Lee6 shot below average on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.40 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.06-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA was strong, putting her in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Lee6 shot better than 98% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Lee6 recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Lee6 had seven bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.7).

Lee6's nine birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last tournament, Lee6's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Lee6 ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lee6 finished without one.

