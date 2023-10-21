For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

Farabee has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Farabee has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded five goals in total (only 1.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

