Can we count on John-Jason Peterka scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peterka stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Peterka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Peterka has no points on the power play.

Peterka's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded seven goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.