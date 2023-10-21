The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Klingberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Klingberg stats and insights

Klingberg is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Klingberg has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

