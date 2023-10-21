Will John Klingberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 21?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Klingberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)
Klingberg stats and insights
- Klingberg is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Klingberg has picked up one assist on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
