John Klingberg and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fancy a bet on Klingberg in the Maple Leafs-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Klingberg vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Klingberg Season Stats Insights

Klingberg has averaged 21:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Klingberg has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Klingberg has registered a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

Klingberg has had an assist twice this year in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Klingberg has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 4 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.