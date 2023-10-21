Should you bet on John Tavares to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tavares stats and insights

Tavares has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Tavares has picked up three assists on the power play.

Tavares' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 20 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.