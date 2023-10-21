The Toronto Maple Leafs, with John Tavares, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a bet on Tavares? We have numbers and figures to help you.

John Tavares vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Tavares has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 18:37 on the ice per game.

Tavares has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Tavares has a point in all four games he's played this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of four games this season, Tavares has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tavares Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 4 Games 9 7 Points 8 1 Goals 4 6 Assists 4

