The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Greenway find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Greenway scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

Greenway averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded seven goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

