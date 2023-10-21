Justin Lower is ready to play in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan, taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to wager on Lower at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Lower Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lower has shot below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Lower has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Lower's average finish has been 44th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Lower has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 43 -6 279 0 13 0 2 $779,706

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Lower will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,299 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 24th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Lower was better than just 20% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Lower did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lower carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Lower carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent competition, Lower's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Lower finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Lower finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.