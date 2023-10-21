The 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21 will feature Kaito Onishi in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 7,079-yard course, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Onishi at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Onishi Odds to Win: +50000

Kaito Onishi Insights

Onishi has finished under par twice and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Onishi has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past four events, Onishi's average finish has been 70th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past four appearances.

Onishi has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past four events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 64 -3 281 0 1 0 0 $16,614

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Onishi last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 76th.

At 7,079 yards, Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,015 yards.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The average course Onishi has played in the past year (7,251 yards) is 172 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Onishi's Last Time Out

Onishi finished in the 13th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.07 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

Onishi was better than 72% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.54.

Onishi did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Onishi recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Onishi's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Onishi's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Onishi ended the 3M Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Onishi carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

