The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is underway, and Keita Nakajima is currently in 67th place with a score of +3.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Keita Nakajima Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Nakajima has finished below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Nakajima has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Nakajima has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Nakajima has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 61 -2 174 0 2 0 0 $18,249

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Nakajima has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Nakajima made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Nakajima last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 12th.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards, 68 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Nakajima has played in the past year (7,314 yards) is 235 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

Nakajima's Last Time Out

Nakajima was in the first percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at The Open Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Nakajima was better than only 21% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Nakajima recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Nakajima had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.3).

Nakajima had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last tournament, Nakajima's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Nakajima ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Nakajima underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

All statistics in this article reflect Nakajima's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

