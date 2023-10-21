Will Kevin Labanc light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Labanc 2022-23 stats and insights

Labanc scored in 14 of 72 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He posted two goals (plus one assist) on the power play.

Labanc's shooting percentage last season was 11.6%. He averaged 1.6 shots per game.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

