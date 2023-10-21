For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kyle Burroughs a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Burroughs has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 15 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

