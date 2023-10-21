Will Kyle Okposo light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Okposo has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing seven goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

