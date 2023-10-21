On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Kyle Palmieri going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Palmieri 2022-23 stats and insights

In 14 of 55 games last season, Palmieri scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He posted three goals (plus two assists) on the power play.

Palmieri's shooting percentage last season was 13.1%. He averaged two shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.