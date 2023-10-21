Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to bet on Palmieri's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Palmieri's plus-minus rating last season was +13, in 15:10 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 14 of 55 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 14 of 55 games last season, Palmieri had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

He has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

