The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club will include Lauren Coughlin. The tournament takes place from October 19-21.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Coughlin Odds to Win: +30000

Lauren Coughlin Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Coughlin has shot below par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Coughlin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Coughlin has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Coughlin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 33 -3 278 0 13 0 1 $364,638

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Coughlin played this event was in 2022, and she finished 30th.

Seowon Valley Country Club measures 6,680 yards for this tournament, 335 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Courses that Coughlin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,556 yards, 124 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Coughlin's Last Time Out

Coughlin was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which placed her in the 48th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Coughlin shot better than just 30% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Coughlin carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Coughlin did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Coughlin carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

At that most recent competition, Coughlin's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Coughlin ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Coughlin outperformed the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

