For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Leon Draisaitl a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Draisaitl stats and insights

In three of four games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Draisaitl has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 19 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.