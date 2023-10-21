Leon Draisaitl will be among those in action Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place. Thinking about a bet on Draisaitl? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Draisaitl has netted a goal in a game three times this year in four games played, including multiple goals once.

Draisaitl has a point in three of four games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Draisaitl has had an assist twice this season in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Draisaitl goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 19 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 3 7 Points 6 4 Goals 5 3 Assists 1

