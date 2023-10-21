From October 19-21, Mackenzie Hughes will hit the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan to compete in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. It's a par-70 that spans 7,079 yards, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Hughes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to pick up the win this week.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Hughes Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Hughes has finished under par 11 times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hughes has had an average finish of 47th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -4 280 0 10 0 0 $886,628

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Hughes has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

Hughes made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Hughes finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards, 64 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Hughes has played in the past year has been 224 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

Hughes was better than 45% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Hughes carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hughes had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Hughes' four birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that most recent tournament, Hughes' showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.0).

Hughes ended the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hughes finished without one.

