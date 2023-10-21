Can we count on Marc-Edouard Vlasic scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic 2022-23 stats and insights

Vlasic scored in one of 78 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Vlasic produced no points on the power play last season.

Vlasic's shooting percentage last season was 1.5%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

