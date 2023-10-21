The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea features Maria Fassi. The par-72 course spans 6,680 yards and the purse is $2,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to bet on Fassi at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Fassi Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Maria Fassi Insights

Fassi has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has registered a top-10 score three times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Fassi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Fassi's average finish has been 44th.

Fassi has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Fassi will try to make the cut for the sixth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 40 -3 273 0 13 0 2 $234,874

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Fassi last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 30th.

The par-72 course measures 6,680 yards this week, which is 335 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Fassi has played in the past year has been 99 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 51st percentile of the field.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 58th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Fassi was better than just 20% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Fassi carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Fassi recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Fassi's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average of 6.5.

In that last tournament, Fassi's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Fassi ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, less than the field's average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Fassi carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.