Will Mathew Barzal light the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)

Barzal 2022-23 stats and insights

Barzal scored in 12 of 58 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

Barzal tallied four goals and 15 assists on the power play.

Barzal's shooting percentage last season was 10.1%. He averaged 1.7 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

The Sabres secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

