Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Barzal in the Islanders-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mathew Barzal vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 58 games last season, Barzal averaged 13:14 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +5.

He had a goal in 12 of 58 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Barzal had an assist in 26 of 58 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Barzal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

