Matilda Castren will be in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Castren at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Castren Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matilda Castren Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Castren has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 12 rounds.

Castren has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five events, Castren has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

In her past five appearances, Castren has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -3 273 0 14 0 2 $300,196

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Castren finished 27th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,680 yards.

Castren will take to the 6,680-yard course this week at Seowon Valley Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,563 yards in the past year.

Castren's Last Time Out

Castren was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai placed her in the 41st percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Castren was better than 41% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Castren carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Castren recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Castren's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

In that most recent tournament, Castren's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.3).

Castren ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Castren had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.