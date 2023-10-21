Will Matt Martin light the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Martin 2022-23 stats and insights

Martin scored in seven of 81 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Martin produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted an 8.5% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

