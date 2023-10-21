Matt NeSmith is in 12th place, with a score of -2, after the third round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

NeSmith Odds to Win: +10000

Matt NeSmith Insights

NeSmith has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

NeSmith has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, NeSmith has had an average finish of 47th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 42 -4 280 0 14 0 0 $683,141

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

NeSmith has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

NeSmith finished ninth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC measures 7,079 yards for this tournament, 64 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 232 yards shorter than the average course NeSmith has played in the past year (7,311).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith finished in the 28th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 48th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, NeSmith shot better than 94% of the competitors (averaging 4.08 strokes).

NeSmith did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, NeSmith recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

NeSmith's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (8.0).

At that last tournament, NeSmith's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

NeSmith ended the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but NeSmith finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect NeSmith's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

