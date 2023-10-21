Should you wager on Matthew Knies to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Knies stats and insights

Knies is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Knies has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.