When the Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mattias Ekholm find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekholm 2022-23 stats and insights

Ekholm scored in eight of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Ekholm picked up four assists on the power play.

Ekholm's shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 1.7 shots per game.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Jets allowed 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.