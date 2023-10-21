The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

Samuelsson is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded seven goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

