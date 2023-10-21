When the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mike Hoffman light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Hoffman has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 15 total goals (three per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

