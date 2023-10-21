Mike Hoffman will be among those on the ice Saturday when his San Jose Sharks face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Hoffman available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mike Hoffman vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hoffman Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hoffman has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:09 on the ice per game.

Hoffman has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Hoffman has registered a point in one of four games playedthis year.

In one of four games this year, Hoffman has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Hoffman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Hoffman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hoffman Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 15 total goals (three per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

