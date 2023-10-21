On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Mitchell Marner going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

  • In one of four games this season, Marner scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • Marner has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Marner's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

