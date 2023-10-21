Mitchell Marner will be among those in action Saturday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Marner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner's plus-minus this season, in 23:40 per game on the ice, is -1.

Marner has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Marner has registered a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Marner has an assist in two of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Marner goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Marner has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 4 Games 9 4 Points 14 1 Goals 4 3 Assists 10

