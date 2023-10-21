Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to wager on Rielly's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Rielly vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 22:54 on the ice per game.

Rielly has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Rielly has recorded a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

In two of four games this season, Rielly has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Rielly goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Rielly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rielly Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 4 Games 7 3 Points 8 0 Goals 3 3 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.