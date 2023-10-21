Moriya Jutanugarn will take to the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-21, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,680-yard course with $2,200,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Jutanugarn at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +27000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Jutanugarn Odds to Win: +27000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Moriya Jutanugarn Insights

Jutanugarn has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Jutanugarn has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Jutanugarn has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Jutanugarn has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average twice.

Jutanugarn will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -3 280 0 18 0 1 $385,946

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Jutanugarn played this event was in 2022, and she finished 40th.

This course is set up to play at 6,680 yards, 335 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Jutanugarn has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,587 yards, 93 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 48th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Jutanugarn was better than 59% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Jutanugarn recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the field averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Jutanugarn did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Jutanugarn's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average of 6.5.

In that last competition, Jutanugarn's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Jutanugarn finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Jutanugarn finished without one.

