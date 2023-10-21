Na Rin An will take to the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-21, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,680-yard course with $2,200,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on An at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +22000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards An Odds to Win: +22000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Na Rin An Insights

An has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

An has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 13 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, An's average finish has been 53rd.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

An has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -3 279 0 15 1 1 $432,528

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time An played this event was in 2022, and she finished 27th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

Seowon Valley Country Club checks in at 6,680 yards, 99 yards longer than the average course An has played in the past year (6,581 yards).

An's Last Time Out

An was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

Her 4.22-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the eight par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, An was better than 83% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

An did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, An carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.7).

An did not card a birdie or better on any of the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA. The field average was 3.5.

In that last competition, An's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

An finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the eight par-5s.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but An finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.