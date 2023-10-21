Nanna Madsen is set to compete at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club, with action from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Madsen at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Madsen Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nanna Madsen Insights

Madsen has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Madsen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Madsen's average finish has been 30th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Madsen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -2 280 0 15 1 1 $482,181

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Madsen played this event was in 2022, and she finished 40th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

Courses that Madsen has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,557 yards, 123 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Madsen's Last Time Out

Madsen was relatively mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 4.06 strokes on those 18 holes.

Madsen was better than just 1% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Madsen carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Madsen recorded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.7).

Madsen carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.5 on the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that last outing, Madsen carded a bogey or worse on two of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Madsen finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Madsen recorded five bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.