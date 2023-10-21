At the end of the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Nate Lashley is currently 61st with a score of +2.

Looking to place a wager on Nate Lashley at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +150000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Lashley Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nate Lashley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lashley has scored below par 12 times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Lashley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Lashley's average finish has been 45th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Lashley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -7 266 0 18 1 2 $1.5M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The most recent time Lashley played this event was in 2019, and he failed to make the cut.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC will play at 7,079 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,011.

The average course Lashley has played in the past year (7,235 yards) is 156 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley finished in the 28th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 48th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Lashley shot better than 94% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Lashley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lashley recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Lashley had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last outing, Lashley's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Lashley finished the Shriners Children's Open recording a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lashley finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

