Nick Hardy is in 53rd place, at +1, after the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has finished under par 10 times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hardy's average finish has been 42nd.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Hardy hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 37 -5 267 0 19 0 0 $1.1M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards, 68 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Hardy will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,277 yards during the past year.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

Hardy shot better than 61% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Hardy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hardy recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.2).

Hardy's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

In that last tournament, Hardy's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Hardy finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hardy finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

