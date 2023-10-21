For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Seeler a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

Seeler is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Seeler has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded five goals in total (only 1.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

