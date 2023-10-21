In the upcoming tilt against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nikolai Knyzhov to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Knyzhov 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 12 games last season, Knyzhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Knyzhov produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.