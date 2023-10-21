Should you wager on Noah Cates to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Dallas Stars meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Cates stats and insights

Cates is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Cates has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up five goals in total (just 1.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

