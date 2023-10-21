Should you wager on Noah Cates to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Dallas Stars meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cates stats and insights

  • Cates is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • Cates has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up five goals in total (just 1.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.