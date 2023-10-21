Should you wager on Noah Dobson to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson 2022-23 stats and insights

In 13 of 78 games last season, Dobson scored -- but just one goal each time.

He posted five goals (plus 14 assists) on the power play.

He took 2.5 shots per game, sinking 6.3% of them.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.