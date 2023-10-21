Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Sabres - October 21
Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Fancy a bet on Dobson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Noah Dobson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Sabres Game Info
|Islanders vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Sabres Prediction
|Islanders vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Sabres Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dobson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Dobson's plus-minus last season was +4, in 19:23 per game on the ice.
- He had a goal in 13 games last season through 78 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 31 of 78 games last season, Dobson had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.
- Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Dobson Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.