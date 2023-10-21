Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Fancy a bet on Dobson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Dobson's plus-minus last season was +4, in 19:23 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 13 games last season through 78 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 31 of 78 games last season, Dobson had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.