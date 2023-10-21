Will Noah Gregor Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 21?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Noah Gregor a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gregor stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Gregor scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Gregor has no points on the power play.
- Gregor's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.