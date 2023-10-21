The Oklahoma Sooners should come out on top in their matchup versus the UCF Knights at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-17.5) Under (67.5) Oklahoma 48, UCF 13

Week 8 Predictions

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sooners' implied win probability is 90.9%.

The Sooners have covered the spread six times in six games.

Oklahoma is a perfect 3-0 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Out of six Sooners games so far this season, four have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 8.7 more than the average point total for Oklahoma games this season.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knights have a 13.8% chance to win.

The Knights have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Knights games have gone over the point total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The average total for UCF games this season is 10.8 less points than the point total of 67.5 for this outing.

Sooners vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 45.2 14.0 50.3 10.3 43.0 11.5 UCF 35.0 27.8 46.3 18.7 23.7 37.0

