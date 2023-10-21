The field at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea will feature Olivia Cowan. She and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $2,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,680-yard course from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Cowan at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +27000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Cowan Odds to Win: +27000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Olivia Cowan Insights

Cowan has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in four of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day eight times.

Over her last 19 rounds, Cowan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Cowan has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

In her past five events, Cowan has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Cowan has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 29 -6 270 0 6 1 2 $307,592

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,680 yards.

Courses that Cowan has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,553 yards, 127 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Cowan's Last Time Out

Cowan shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was good enough to land her in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Cowan was better than only 30% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Cowan failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Cowan recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Cowan's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average of 6.5.

In that most recent competition, Cowan carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Cowan ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, worse than the field's average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Cowan recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

